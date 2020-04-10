Virginia Heffernan talks to Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman about the 2020 presidential primary vote in Wisconsin, disenfranchised voters, and a glance back at Jim Crow laws. They also discuss why there’s ever any argument against mail-in votes and the ways coronavirus could negatively impact the process of voting in the presidential election—perhaps for the better.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

