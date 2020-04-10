Coronavirus Won’t Stop GOP Voter Suppression
Wisconsin’s primary may have impacted November’s election.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman about the 2020 presidential primary vote in Wisconsin, disenfranchised voters, and a glance back at Jim Crow laws. They also discuss why there’s ever any argument against mail-in votes and the ways coronavirus could negatively impact the process of voting in the presidential election—perhaps for the better.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.
Further Reading:
“How Republicans Exploited the Coronavirus to Steal a Wisconsin Election,” by Ari Berman in Mother Jones