Coronavirus Won’t Stop GOP Voter Suppression

Wisconsin’s primary may have impacted November’s election.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman about the 2020 presidential primary vote in Wisconsin, disenfranchised voters, and a glance back at Jim Crow laws. They also discuss why there’s ever any argument against mail-in votes and the ways coronavirus could negatively impact the process of voting in the presidential election—perhaps for the better.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

