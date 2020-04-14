Coronavirus and the Struggle with Empirical Reality
Politicians have had multi-tiered responses to past pandemics.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Laurie Garrett, a Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist covering pandemics, about the typical multi-tiered responses of politicians to viruses, epidemics and the climate crisis, covering Ebola, and how religion still ties into the way some epidemics are managed.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.