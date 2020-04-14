Trumpcast

Coronavirus and the Struggle with Empirical Reality

Politicians have had multi-tiered responses to past pandemics.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Laurie Garrett, a Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist covering pandemics, about the typical multi-tiered responses of politicians to viruses, epidemics and the climate crisis, covering Ebola, and how religion still ties into the way some epidemics are managed.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.