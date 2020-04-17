The Holy Trinity of Cuomo, Coronavirus, and Commerce
And how it really feels when Cuomo brings up his family
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Mike Pesca, host of Slate podcast The Gist, about all things coronavirus, the leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo, and what it might take to approach something that looks like normal.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.