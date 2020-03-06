Trump’s Mind Control Madness
Tactics cults use to lure members.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan welcomes back author and leading cult expert Steven Hassan to talk about his latest book, The Cult of Trump, and about his own experience being lured into and then recovering from a cult.
Podcast production by Phil Surkis and Melissa Kaplan.
Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.