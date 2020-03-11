The Bank That Backed Trump
Failure after failure after failure.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan welcomes David Enrich, a reporter for the New York Times and author of the book Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.
Podcast production by Phil Surkis and Melissa Kaplan.
Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.