Trumpcast

The coronavirus Reveals Trump’s Disaster Fault Lines

Who does Trump expect to make it out of this crisis?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to history professor and disaster expert Dr. Scott Knowles about how care is rationed in U.S. society, how the elite respond to panic, meditations on Albert Camus’ The Plague and Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death,” and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further Reading:

#COVIDCALLS—Scott Knowles’s free daily Zoom conference connecting the public to experts talking about the coronavirus, Mondays at 5 p.m. EST.