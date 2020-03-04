Virginia Heffernan talks to Dr. Greg Dworkin, a Daily Kos contributing editor and the chief of pediatric pulmonology and medical director of the Pediatric Inpatient Unit at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Connecticut. They discuss pandemic preparedness, where to find facts, and the similarities in the way the coronavirus and the Democratic primary election are reported.

