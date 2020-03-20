When Conservative Media Got Serious About Coronavirus
Clocking coverage of the virus in Trump times
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Washington Post reporter Sarah Ellison about Fox News’ evolving thinking on the coronavirus crisis, some of the more dangerous pundit downplays of the virus, the view that Trump is handling it well, and the need to bring back local news.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.
Further Reading: