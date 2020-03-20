Trumpcast

When Conservative Media Got Serious About Coronavirus

Clocking coverage of the virus in Trump times

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Washington Post reporter Sarah Ellison about Fox News’ evolving thinking on the coronavirus crisis, some of the more dangerous pundit downplays of the virus, the view that Trump is handling it well, and the need to bring back local news.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.

Further Reading:

