Civil Liberties Still Matter in the Coronavirus Crisis

You should still stay home though.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Elie Mystal of the Nation about continuing to commit to political issues even in the wake of biological troubles, freeing prisoners and caged children during the health crisis, patriarchy problems, the upcoming presidential election, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.