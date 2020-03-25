Civil Liberties Still Matter in the Coronavirus Crisis
You should still stay home though.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Elie Mystal of the Nation about continuing to commit to political issues even in the wake of biological troubles, freeing prisoners and caged children during the health crisis, patriarchy problems, the upcoming presidential election, and more.
