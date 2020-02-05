Trumpcast

Trump’s Contributions to the Fixer Economy

Getting to know the cadre of characters who ‘lie for Mr. Trump’

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Michael Rothfeld, New York Times reporter and co-author of The Fixers, about the special cadre of supporters and enablers that allowed Trump to rise to power.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.