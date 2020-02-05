Trump’s Contributions to the Fixer Economy
Getting to know the cadre of characters who ‘lie for Mr. Trump’
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Michael Rothfeld, New York Times reporter and co-author of The Fixers, about the special cadre of supporters and enablers that allowed Trump to rise to power.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.