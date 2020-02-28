Trump Revisits This Whole “Intelligence” Thing
Still not much intelligence to be had.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Natasha Bertrand, national security correspondent at Politico, about Trump’s move to temporarily hire loyalist Richard Grenell—who has no intelligence experience—as the top U.S. intelligence official, replacing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading:
“Trump tightens his grip on intelligence” by Natasha Bertrand in Politico.