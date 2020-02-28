Trumpcast

Trump Revisits This Whole “Intelligence” Thing

Still not much intelligence to be had.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Natasha Bertrand, national security correspondent at Politico, about Trump’s move to temporarily hire loyalist Richard Grenell—who has no intelligence experience—as the top U.S. intelligence official, replacing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading:

Trump tightens his grip on intelligence” by Natasha Bertrand in Politico.