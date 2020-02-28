Virginia Heffernan talks to Natasha Bertrand, national security correspondent at Politico, about Trump’s move to temporarily hire loyalist Richard Grenell—who has no intelligence experience—as the top U.S. intelligence official, replacing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

