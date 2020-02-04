Losing the Fear of Evangelical Hell
What it looks like to leave a fundamentalist discipline
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to ex-evangelical writer Chrissy Stroop, co-editor of Empty the Pews: Stories of Leaving the Church, about being raised in—and leaving—a fundamentalist discipline, what she learned in her religious school, Christian apologetics, where fundamentalism and authoritarianism intersect, and how she lost her visceral fear of hell.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading:
“If We Want to Save American Democracy, We Must Have a Very Difficult Conversation About Evangelical Christianity” by Chrissy Stroop in the Conversationalist