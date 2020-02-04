Trumpcast

Losing the Fear of Evangelical Hell

What it looks like to leave a fundamentalist discipline

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to ex-evangelical writer Chrissy Stroop, co-editor of Empty the Pews: Stories of Leaving the Church, about being raised in—and leaving—a fundamentalist discipline, what she learned in her religious school, Christian apologetics, where fundamentalism and authoritarianism intersect, and how she lost her visceral fear of hell.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading:

If We Want to Save American Democracy, We Must Have a Very Difficult Conversation About Evangelical Christianity” by Chrissy Stroop in the Conversationalist