Joe Walsh’s Mission Is to Stop Trump
We conduct his exit interview from the Republican Party.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talked to former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh on the day he dropped his campaign to be the Republican presidential nominee. They discussed facing Trumpites, the pressure to please conservative advertisers, when the Tea Party became populist, his now-infamous “grabbing my musket” tweet, and his pledge to support the 2020 Democratic nominee for president.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Asha Saluja.