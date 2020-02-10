Trumpcast

Joe Walsh’s Mission Is to Stop Trump

We conduct his exit interview from the Republican Party.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talked to former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh on the day he dropped his campaign to be the Republican presidential nominee. They discussed facing Trumpites, the pressure to please conservative advertisers, when the Tea Party became populist, his now-infamous “grabbing my musket” tweet, and his pledge to support the 2020 Democratic nominee for president.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Asha Saluja.