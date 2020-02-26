Fear Is Our Common Political Enemy

Virginia Heffernan talks to Mormon writer and activist Sharlee Mullins Glenn about the use of fear to manipulate politics, mistaken conflations of Mormons and evangelicals when talking about conservative Christians, wedge issues that put Republicans in a hard position, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further reading:

﻿”Why I Became an Activist Against Fear,” by Sharlee Mullins Glenn, New York Times, Feb. 19