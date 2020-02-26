Trumpcast

Fear Is Our Common Political Enemy

How can conservatives overcome it?

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Mormon writer and activist Sharlee Mullins Glenn about the use of fear to manipulate politics, mistaken conflations of Mormons and evangelicals when talking about conservative Christians, wedge issues that put Republicans in a hard position, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further reading:
﻿”Why I Became an Activist Against Fear,” by Sharlee Mullins Glenn, New York Times, Feb. 19