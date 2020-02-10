Trumpcast

Elitists versus Trump and the Populists

Understanding what folks hate about elites

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Joel Stein, author of the book In Defense of Elitism, about the different kinds of elites and the people who both love and hate them, connections between crafting and populism, and how to avoid taking the low road in politics.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Chau Tu.