Elitists versus Trump and the Populists
Understanding what folks hate about elites
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Joel Stein, author of the book In Defense of Elitism, about the different kinds of elites and the people who both love and hate them, connections between crafting and populism, and how to avoid taking the low road in politics.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Chau Tu.