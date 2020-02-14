Trumpcast

Dave Eggers and the Red Hats

Virginia Heffernan goes deep on Eggers’ new book and how it speaks to Trump times.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to renowned author Dave Eggers about his new book The Captain and The Glory, connecting with people at Trump rallies and the arch of Trump’s stump speeches, challenges to the “Trump followers are in a cult” theory, and whether Trumpites’ minds can be changed.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Asha Saluja.

Further Reading:

Phoenix, a new mini-book by Dave Eggers, in Mcsweeneys, about his visit to an Arizona Trump rally, at which dozens of citizens freely carried AR-15s, hundreds (including the author) were teargassed, and miraculously no one was killed or wounded.