Dave Eggers and the Red Hats
Virginia Heffernan goes deep on Eggers’ new book and how it speaks to Trump times.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to renowned author Dave Eggers about his new book The Captain and The Glory, connecting with people at Trump rallies and the arch of Trump’s stump speeches, challenges to the “Trump followers are in a cult” theory, and whether Trumpites’ minds can be changed.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Asha Saluja.
Further Reading:
Phoenix, a new mini-book by Dave Eggers, in Mcsweeneys, about his visit to an Arizona Trump rally, at which dozens of citizens freely carried AR-15s, hundreds (including the author) were teargassed, and miraculously no one was killed or wounded.