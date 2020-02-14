Virginia Heffernan talks to renowned author Dave Eggers about his new book The Captain and The Glory, connecting with people at Trump rallies and the arch of Trump’s stump speeches, challenges to the “Trump followers are in a cult” theory, and whether Trumpites’ minds can be changed.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Asha Saluja.

Further Reading:

Phoenix, a new mini-book by Dave Eggers, in Mcsweeneys, about his visit to an Arizona Trump rally, at which dozens of citizens freely carried AR-15s, hundreds (including the author) were teargassed, and miraculously no one was killed or wounded.