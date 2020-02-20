Trumpcast

Bill Kristol’s Long Strange Trip with Republicans

He identifies where it’s hard for conservatives to speak up.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Bill Kristol about Trump’s impact on liberal democracy, the unexamined reward structure of becoming a Trumpist, American conservatism in decades past versus today, and conservatives’ relationship to Russia, isolationist language creeping into politics, and much more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.