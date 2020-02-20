Bill Kristol’s Long Strange Trip with Republicans
He identifies where it’s hard for conservatives to speak up.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Bill Kristol about Trump’s impact on liberal democracy, the unexamined reward structure of becoming a Trumpist, American conservatism in decades past versus today, and conservatives’ relationship to Russia, isolationist language creeping into politics, and much more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.