A New Election Forecasting Model for 2020
Let’s approach our election predictions differently.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to political analyst Rachel Bitecofer about her new electoral theory sweeping the forecasting world, the outlook for 2020, swing voters, and more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading
“Does Pete Buttigieg have a path to become the Democratic nominee?” by Rachel Bitecofer in The Guardian.
“An Unsettling New Theory: There Is No Swing Voter” by David Freedlander in Politico.