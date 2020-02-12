Virginia Heffernan talks to political analyst Rachel Bitecofer about her new electoral theory sweeping the forecasting world, the outlook for 2020, swing voters, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading

“Does Pete Buttigieg have a path to become the Democratic nominee?” by Rachel Bitecofer in The Guardian.

“An Unsettling New Theory: There Is No Swing Voter” by David Freedlander in Politico.