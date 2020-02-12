Trumpcast

A New Election Forecasting Model for 2020

Let’s approach our election predictions differently.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to political analyst Rachel Bitecofer about her new electoral theory sweeping the forecasting world, the outlook for 2020, swing voters, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading

Does Pete Buttigieg have a path to become the Democratic nominee?” by Rachel Bitecofer in The Guardian.

An Unsettling New Theory: There Is No Swing Voter” by David Freedlander in Politico.