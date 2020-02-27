A Meditation on Conservatives Who Change Their Minds
The last in our series talking with non-Trumpian conservative thinkers
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Windsor Mann (USA Today, The Week) about his penchant for epigrams, neo-conservatism, more on the relationship between Republicans and Russia, Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, and more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
