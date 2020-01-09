Why People Fall for Trump’s Political Cult
A cult expert weighs in on Trumpism.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Steven Hassan, author of The Cult of Trump, about why we fall for cults, Donald Trump’s brainwashing, and stories of his own deprogramming from a political cult in the 1970s.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.