What Does the Presidency Even Mean After Trump?
Can the office of the president ever return to normal?
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Susan Hennessey and Ben Wittes of Lawfare about their new book, Unmaking the Presidency, which explores Trump’s impact on the presidency and asks how his successor might be able to revive the role.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.