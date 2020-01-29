Trumpcast

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

The Creepiness Factor of Dershowitz and Starr

What we can garner from Trump’s choice of lawyers.

View Transcript

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to writer Karen Schwartz about her recent piece in NBC News about Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, then dives deeper into Dershowitz’s former clients and the overall creepiness factor of it all.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further reading:
• “Trump impeachment defense lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz share disturbing problem” by Frank Figliuzzi and Karen Schwartz, NBC News, Jan. 23