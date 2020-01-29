The Creepiness Factor of Dershowitz and Starr
What we can garner from Trump’s choice of lawyers.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to writer Karen Schwartz about her recent piece in NBC News about Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, then dives deeper into Dershowitz’s former clients and the overall creepiness factor of it all.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
Further reading:
• “Trump impeachment defense lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz share disturbing problem” by Frank Figliuzzi and Karen Schwartz, NBC News, Jan. 23