A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Daily Beast White House reporter Asawin Suebsaeng about Jenna Ellis, Vanilla Ice, and reporting in the age of distraction and misinformation.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

