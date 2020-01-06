The Big Themes of Bit Trump Players
They’re not too small to play a role.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Daily Beast White House reporter Asawin Suebsaeng about Jenna Ellis, Vanilla Ice, and reporting in the age of distraction and misinformation.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading:
Stories by Asawin Suebsaeng in the Daily Beast