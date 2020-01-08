The Depth of the Pentagon’s Legal Concerns
And a refresher on when redactions mean obstruction.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Kate Brannen, editorial director of Just Security, about her story uncovering the unredacted version of emails, mostly between Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, and Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller.
