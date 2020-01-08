Trumpcast

The Depth of the Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

And a refresher on when redactions mean obstruction.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Kate Brannen, editorial director of Just Security, about her story uncovering the unredacted version of emails, mostly between Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, and Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns by Kate Brannen, Just Security, Jan. 2