A Hinky Feeling From the Trump GOP
And where hard-line evangelical standards are creeping in.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson about evangelical political issues, media pundits, and stirring the ire of Rush Limbaugh.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.