Writing About Political Characters From New York
It helps to think outside the D.C. box.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine about her coverage of Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, and reporting on presidential candidates and New York characters.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from June Thomas.
Further reading
Olivia Nuzzi at New York, Dec. 23: “A Conversation With Rudy Giuliani Over Bloody Marys at the Mark Hotel”