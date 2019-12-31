Virginia Heffernan talks to Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine about her coverage of Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, and reporting on presidential candidates and New York characters.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from June Thomas.

Further reading

