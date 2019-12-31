Trumpcast

Writing About Political Characters From New York

It helps to think outside the D.C. box.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine about her coverage of Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, and reporting on presidential candidates and New York characters.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from June Thomas.

Further reading

Olivia Nuzzi at New York, Dec. 23: “A Conversation With Rudy Giuliani Over Bloody Marys at the Mark Hotel