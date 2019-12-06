They Do Talk About Impeachment in Trump Country
And the Democratic base was always pushing impeachment.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to the Root’s Jason Johnson about Middle America and impeachment, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and everything we project onto Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.