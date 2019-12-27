Trumpcast

The World Through the Eyes of a Trump Impersonator

An interview with John Di Domenico—not as Trump, but as himself.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan catches up with John Di Domenico, the peerless voice behind our Trump tweets, and goes deep into his experiences working different gigs as a full-time professional Trump impersonator and what he does when engaging with Trump’s fans.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.