The World Through the Eyes of a Trump Impersonator
An interview with John Di Domenico—not as Trump, but as himself.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan catches up with John Di Domenico, the peerless voice behind our Trump tweets, and goes deep into his experiences working different gigs as a full-time professional Trump impersonator and what he does when engaging with Trump’s fans.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.