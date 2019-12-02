Trumpcast

Last Roundup of Impeachment Thoughts Before Thanksgiving

A look at where we are in the impeachment hearings process.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler about everything related to the impeachment hearings up to this point, how polling on support for impeachment has worked, the influence of Rep. Adam Schiff, attacks on Joe Biden, Fiona Hill, and much more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.