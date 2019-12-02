Last Roundup of Impeachment Thoughts Before Thanksgiving
A look at where we are in the impeachment hearings process.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler about everything related to the impeachment hearings up to this point, how polling on support for impeachment has worked, the influence of Rep. Adam Schiff, attacks on Joe Biden, Fiona Hill, and much more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.