It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Impeachment

With articles narrowly drawn, we look to days ahead.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to writer David J. Roth about his latest post on impeachment in Intelligencer and connections between the Hallmark Channel and Trumpland.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading:

There’s Nothing to Argue About” by David Roth, Intelligencer