It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Impeachment
With articles narrowly drawn, we look to days ahead.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to writer David J. Roth about his latest post on impeachment in Intelligencer and connections between the Hallmark Channel and Trumpland.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading:
“There’s Nothing to Argue About” by David Roth, Intelligencer