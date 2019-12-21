A Historical Lens on Trump’s Authoritarianism
And what we can learn from earlier fear-based political structures?
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to renowned historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat about seeing Donald Trump through an authoritarian lens, a deeper look at mafia culture, and how Trumpism will one day fall.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.