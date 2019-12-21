Trumpcast

A Historical Lens on Trump’s Authoritarianism

And what we can learn from earlier fear-based political structures?

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to renowned historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat about seeing Donald Trump through an authoritarian lens, a deeper look at mafia culture, and how Trumpism will one day fall.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.