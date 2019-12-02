All the President’s Misogyny
How a collective blind eye to assault enabled today’s climate.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Christina Cauterucci, Slate staff writer and co-host of The Waves and Outward, about the book All the President’s Women, misogyny in show business and reality TV, The Apprentice, and the case of E. Jean Carroll.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.