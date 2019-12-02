Trumpcast

All the President’s Misogyny

How a collective blind eye to assault enabled today’s climate.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Christina Cauterucci, Slate staff writer and co-host of The Waves and Outward, about the book All the President’s Women, misogyny in show business and reality TV, The Apprentice, and the case of E. Jean Carroll.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.