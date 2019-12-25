Trumpcast

A Very Special Holiday Trumpcast

Laugh off the year with the Trumpcast comedy team.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan and León Krauze talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

It’s a very special holiday Trumpcast! Kick back and lighten your political load with never-before heard interpretations of Trump’s most infamous missives by John Di Domenico, and new sketches from Kate James and Ben Rameaka of the Trumpcast Impeachers.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.