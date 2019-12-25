A Very Special Holiday Trumpcast
Laugh off the year with the Trumpcast comedy team.
Episode Notes
It’s a very special holiday Trumpcast! Kick back and lighten your political load with never-before heard interpretations of Trump’s most infamous missives by John Di Domenico, and new sketches from Kate James and Ben Rameaka of the Trumpcast Impeachers.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.