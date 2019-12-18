A Backup Plan for Political Apocalypse
In case of the unimaginable reelection scenario, do this.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Eric Columbus, lawyer and Obama-appointed former member of the Senate Judiciary counsel, about impeachment, Donald Trump voters, Mike Pence, Bill Barr, and more.
