What we understand from the current wave of information coming out of the White House.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan has a conversation with CNN commentator and lawyer Ross Garber about the Ukraine call, the transcripts coming out of the White House, Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s advisers, Rep. Adam Schiff’s strengths and weaknesses, and much more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.