The Dangers of Trump’s Lower Court Judges
The president is packing courts with extremists.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
León Krauze talks to Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern about the dangers of the judges President Donald Trump appoints—and not just to the Supreme Court. Nearly one in four appeals court judges in the federal judiciary were appointed by Trump. These are lifetime appointments.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.
Further Reading:
The Trump Bench series by Mark Joseph Stern in Slate.