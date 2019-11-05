Trumpcast

The Dangers of Trump’s Lower Court Judges

The president is packing courts with extremists.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • León Krauze is a columnist for Slate and co-host of Trumpcast. He is a news anchor for Univision based in Los Angeles and a senior fellow at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership & Policy.

Follow

Episode Notes

León Krauze talks to Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern about the dangers of the judges President Donald Trump appoints—and not just to the Supreme Court. Nearly one in four appeals court judges in the federal judiciary were appointed by Trump. These are lifetime appointments.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further Reading:

The Trump Bench series by Mark Joseph Stern in Slate.