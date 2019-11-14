Trumpcast

Taylor and Kent Won’t Dance With the Stars

Testimony doesn’t need “pizzazz.” It’s not for entertainment.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig about yesterday’s impeachment hearing, including the work of Dan Goldman, the attempts to discredit William Taylor and George Kent, our addiction to hyperarousal, and a grading of the Democrats’ in-court strategy.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Merritt Jacob.