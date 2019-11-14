Taylor and Kent Won’t Dance With the Stars
Testimony doesn’t need “pizzazz.” It’s not for entertainment.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig about yesterday’s impeachment hearing, including the work of Dan Goldman, the attempts to discredit William Taylor and George Kent, our addiction to hyperarousal, and a grading of the Democrats’ in-court strategy.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Merritt Jacob.