Slate Live: Women of Slate
Trumpcast host Virginia Heffernan joins Slate’s brightest for a night of womansplaining.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan joined the women of Slate for a political panel on the night of the Democratic debates. Recorded live at the Bell House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
First segment: What Next host Mary Harris moderates Amicus host Dahlia Lithwick and Slate staff writers Ashley Feinberg and Julia Craven.
Second segment: Trumpcast host Virginia Heffernan moderates Thirst Aid Kit host Nichole Perkins and Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci.
Live show produced by Faith Smith. Engineering and editing by Melissa Kaplan.