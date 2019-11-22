Virginia Heffernan joined the women of Slate for a political panel on the night of the Democratic debates. Recorded live at the Bell House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

First segment: What Next host Mary Harris moderates Amicus host Dahlia Lithwick and Slate staff writers Ashley Feinberg and Julia Craven.

Second segment: Trumpcast host Virginia Heffernan moderates Thirst Aid Kit host Nichole Perkins and Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci.

Live show produced by Faith Smith. Engineering and editing by Melissa Kaplan.