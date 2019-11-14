Irony, Solidarity, and the Internet
We review the rules of online engagement.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Andrew Marantz, a staff writer at the New Yorker and the author of Anti-Social, about Facebook and the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton’s “tuberculosis” and other memes, and the philosophy of Richard Rorty. The pair also dive into the difference between words and lived experience, the lines between speech and violence, and so much more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Merritt Jacob.