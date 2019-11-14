Trumpcast

Irony, Solidarity, and the Internet

We review the rules of online engagement.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Andrew Marantz, a staff writer at the New Yorker and the author of Anti-Social, about Facebook and the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton’s “tuberculosis” and other memes, and the philosophy of Richard Rorty. The pair also dive into the difference between words and lived experience, the lines between speech and violence, and so much more.

