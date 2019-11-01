Trumpcast

Now Approaching the Trump Impeachment Endgame

A nod toward improving impeachment odds.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Fordham Law’s Jed Shugerman about how we’re approaching the “endgame” of impeachment, what might happen to Trump in the courts post-impeachment, clarifying statements from Trump private lawyer William Consovoy, Tish James, the Washington Nationals’ fans booing of Trump at the World Series, and much, much more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with engineering help from Merritt Jacob.