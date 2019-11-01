Now Approaching the Trump Impeachment Endgame
A nod toward improving impeachment odds.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Fordham Law’s Jed Shugerman about how we’re approaching the “endgame” of impeachment, what might happen to Trump in the courts post-impeachment, clarifying statements from Trump private lawyer William Consovoy, Tish James, the Washington Nationals’ fans booing of Trump at the World Series, and much, much more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with engineering help from Merritt Jacob.