Trump Voters and the Power of 12 Angry Men

There are compelling connections between the classic film and Trump supporters.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Virginia Heffernan talks to blogger Aneela Mirchandani about what the classic movie 12 Angry Men can teach us about Donald Trump supporters, the psychic permission Trump gives to his voters, and the archetypes of people that keep a con going.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob and Jeremy Dalmas.

Twelve Angry Trump Voters,” by Aneela Mirchandani on the Odd Post