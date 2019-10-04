Virginia Heffernan talks to blogger Aneela Mirchandani about what the classic movie 12 Angry Men can teach us about Donald Trump supporters, the psychic permission Trump gives to his voters, and the archetypes of people that keep a con going.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob and Jeremy Dalmas.

