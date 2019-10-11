There’s No Law in That White House Counsel Letter
It’s basically just a wall of words.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Above the Law’s Elie Mystal, who breaks down the White House counsel’s letter attempting to invalidate the Trump impeachment inquiry.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading:
Gordon Sondland Is a Case Study in Trump’s Obstruction of Congress by Elie Mystal, Above the Law, Oct. 8, 2019