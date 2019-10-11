Trumpcast

There’s No Law in That White House Counsel Letter

It’s basically just a wall of words.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Above the Law’s Elie Mystal, who breaks down the White House counsel’s letter attempting to invalidate the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Merritt Jacob.

Gordon Sondland Is a Case Study in Trump’s Obstruction of Congress by Elie Mystal, Above the Law, Oct. 8, 2019