Say Yes to Rebuilding Post-Trump
Laying the foundation for a nonpartisan office.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks with law professor and MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance about Trump’s bloodlust, Turkey, building nonpartisan offices, that now-iconic Twitter image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disciplining Trump, Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s pushback, and rebuilding after 2020.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.