How National Defense Issues Play Out in U.S. Culture

And what, exactly, is the culture of national defense?

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Katherine Voyles about the way national defense issues play out in culture, and the culture of national defense issues. They also discuss Jim Mattis and Steve Bannon.

