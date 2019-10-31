How National Defense Issues Play Out in U.S. Culture
And what, exactly, is the culture of national defense?
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Katherine Voyles about the way national defense issues play out in culture, and the culture of national defense issues. They also discuss Jim Mattis and Steve Bannon.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.