Trumpcast

The Trump-Zelensky Call and the Language of Corruption

It wasn’t just a bad call for the U.S.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

All episodes

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Follow

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to info warfare expert Molly McKew about the how the Donald Trump–Volodymyr Zelensky call benefits Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine, javelins, disarmament, Hunter Biden, and more.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further reading

What Putin Got From The Trump-Zelensky Phone Call” by Molly McKew in Politico