The Trump-Zelensky Call and the Language of Corruption

Virginia Heffernan talks to info warfare expert Molly McKew about the how the Donald Trump–Volodymyr Zelensky call benefits Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine, javelins, disarmament, Hunter Biden, and more.

Further reading

“What Putin Got From The Trump-Zelensky Phone Call” by Molly McKew in Politico