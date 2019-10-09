The Trump-Zelensky Call and the Language of Corruption
It wasn’t just a bad call for the U.S.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to info warfare expert Molly McKew about the how the Donald Trump–Volodymyr Zelensky call benefits Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine, javelins, disarmament, Hunter Biden, and more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.
Further reading
“What Putin Got From The Trump-Zelensky Phone Call” by Molly McKew in Politico