Virginia Heffernan talks with activist lan Madrigal, known for their “cause play” work as the Monopoly Man, about the most potent times to be an activist, reckoning with the feelings that come up in our repressive politics, acknowledging trauma and being honest with your family, and the myths versus the realities of revolution.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

