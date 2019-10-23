Trumpcast

Real Activism in the Face of Trump Rot

It’s creative and emotional.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks with activist lan Madrigal, known for their “cause play” work as the Monopoly Man, about the most potent times to be an activist, reckoning with the feelings that come up in our repressive politics, acknowledging trauma and being honest with your family, and the myths versus the realities of revolution.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob.

Further reading

• “Monopoly Man: How an elaborate act of protest stole the show on Capitol Hill,” by Harrison Smith, the Washington Post, Jan. 14, 2019

• “Airport Workers United: Tipping the Playing Field,” featuring Monopoly Man