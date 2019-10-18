Trump Skewers the Pax Americana
As Nancy Pelosi said, all roads lead to the Kremlin.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Kate Brannen, editorial director of Just Security, about Gordon Sondland’s opening statement, a glance at Russian interference, Trump’s bizarre letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that bizarre Trump-Pelosi Twitter photo exchange, and the future for U.S. diplomacy.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering by Merritt Jacob.