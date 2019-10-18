Trumpcast

Trump Skewers the Pax Americana

As Nancy Pelosi said, all roads lead to the Kremlin.

  Virginia Heffernan

Virginia Heffernan talks to Kate Brannen, editorial director of Just Security, about Gordon Sondland’s opening statement, a glance at Russian interference, Trump’s bizarre letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that bizarre Trump-Pelosi Twitter photo exchange, and the future for U.S. diplomacy.

