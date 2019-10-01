Trumpcast

The Brett Kavanaugh Epistemological Crisis

We need to grapple with Kavanaugh trauma.

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, New York Times reporters and co-authors of The Education of Brett Kavanaugh, about the process of reporting for the book, Kavanaugh’s middle-of-the-road college performance and tendency to stay by the keg, his unease around women during his college years, religion on the Supreme Court, and more.

