The Brett Kavanaugh Epistemological Crisis
We need to grapple with Kavanaugh trauma.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, New York Times reporters and co-authors of The Education of Brett Kavanaugh, about the process of reporting for the book, Kavanaugh’s middle-of-the-road college performance and tendency to stay by the keg, his unease around women during his college years, religion on the Supreme Court, and more.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Merritt Jacob and Ryan Kailath.