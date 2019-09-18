Trumpcast

When Trump Tried to Move to Hollywood

He didn’t really fit in.

About the Show

A podcast from Slate chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency and his current administration. Journalists Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Yascha Mounk talk to reporters, historians, psychiatrists, and other experts to help explain who this man is and why this is happening, right now, in the United States of America.

Host

  • Virginia Heffernan is a contributing editor at Wired, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, and a co-host of Trumpcast.

Episode Notes

Virginia Heffernan talks to Allen Salkin, co-author of The Method to the Madness, about Trump’s struggles to fit in with the Hollywood in crowd, developing his reality TV life, and his visit to California.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.

Further Reading:

The Biggest Loser: Why Donald Trump Couldn’t Hack It in Hollywood” by Allen Salkin in L.A. Magazine