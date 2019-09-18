When Trump Tried to Move to Hollywood
He didn’t really fit in.
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Allen Salkin, co-author of The Method to the Madness, about Trump’s struggles to fit in with the Hollywood in crowd, developing his reality TV life, and his visit to California.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Merritt Jacob.
Further Reading:
“The Biggest Loser: Why Donald Trump Couldn’t Hack It in Hollywood” by Allen Salkin in L.A. Magazine