The Trump Impeachment Story Is Unfolding
Jacob Weisberg visits Trumpcast for an emergency pod with Virginia Heffernan.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Virginia Heffernan talks to Jacob Weisberg, founder of Trumpcast, about how Nancy Pelosi threw down the gauntlet, the Senate spoke in unison, and the nation is now facing the potential impeachment of Donald Trump.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan. Engineering help from Richard Stanislaw.